Transcript for Dr. Miguel Cardona addresses gun violence safety upon return to in-person learning

We're back with Dr. Migu Cardona. Some officials say it could take students five years to catch up on covid learning loss. President Biden has pledged money to get them back on track. How big of a challenge is this and what does it look like? How will you do it? It's a challenge, but it's also an opportunity. It really is an opportunity for us to re-imagine in what schools can look like, to make sure we have social and emotional support embedded in all our schools, make sure we have access to mental health support that our students need. We all experienced this trauma together and the recovery of this is going to take some time. We have an opportunity to hit the res buttons on the things we know don't work in education. We need to really make sure that as we build back better, we put in things we know our students need to address disparities, to make sure students have access to learning in ways that are creative and fun. I'm, you know, excited about that opportunity, but I recognize it's going to be a challenge and it's going to be something that's long term. Secretary, the emotional toll this pandemic has had on our children is immeasurable. We're hearing hugely high rates of depression and suicide. There's a lot of work cut out for all of us. How are you and the Biden administration making sure they're going to get the help they need going forward? That's critically important. I'm a father. When I talk to my children and students across the different schools that I visit, they just want to be back with their friends and back to that sense of normal. They've also had a lot of bad experiences over the past year dealing with the loss of family or friends and the job loss. Making sure when we return we have schools with better social and emotional support embedded intentionally. It shouldn't be an after thought. Including the emotional needs that they'll have after living through a pandemic. When you say back to normal pretty much, what do you mean by that? Masks, social distancing, vaccinations required, what? The new normal. That's going to change over time. I don't think -- the bar should never be let's go back to what it was in March of 2020. We need to aim higher. Our kids deserve better. The transmission rates will determine that, joy. I feel like working in partnership with CDC and making sure we're treating this as a health pandemic first will determine whether or not we have masks, distancing. I want us to re-imagine in the role of our schools and how we're meeting the needs of our learners. It will evolve over time. It's not going to happen from one day to the next. It's easier to close schools than re-open them. We have to be attuned to what the educators are telling us that they're seeing from the kids and make sure we're adapting, whether it's masks, distancing, but also the social contact they need to be Secretary, you were most recently the commissioner of education in Connecticut. This last week we saw two mass shootings. It brought back memories of columbine. It brought back memories of parkland and of course of sandy hook in your own state of Connecticut. Shamefully nothing has been done even though it's been almost ten years. We are so focussed on keeping kids safe from covid. As kids go back to school, how do we keep them safe from gun violence? What can we do as members of the communities, as teachers, as parents and what can you do? You know, Ana, I was a principal on that day. I remember having it unfold live. I also remember, you know, as commissioner of education meeting some of the parents who have taken tragedy and turned it into an opportunity to build culture and climate throughout our state and throughout our country. We, as educators, have always put our children first. What I saw happen in our schools after that in terms of security, making sure there are safeguards, making sure that doors are locked is critical. It's really making sure we're communicating and we have clear protocols and advocating for the right social and mental health support that are needed in our communities to prevent these tragedies. So, having experienced that as an educator in the building and seeing what effects that has, it has to be our priority to make sure our students are safe, not only physically, but also emotionally. Thoughts and prayers are not going to do it, sir.

