The truth is that political leaders caused avoidable death and destruction. The signists sounded the alarm every day. The U.S. Government was doing nothing. One day it's, like, a miracle. It will disappear. It'll be wonderful. It'll be a gift from heaven. It's complete . He has no idea what he's talking about. In the searing new documentary, "Totally under control," oscar-winning director Alex Gibney takes us deep inside this administration's failed pan -- pandemic response that's resulted in over 214,000 deaths and cases still on the rise in one of the experts he's enlisted to help him is the whistle-blowing scientist who finally had enough and resigned from the national institute of health just last week. Please welcome Alex Gibney and Dr. Rick bright. Good morning, and -- first of all, thank you for making the documentary. Thank you for bringing it to us. Alex, you have been working on this documentary for what? The last, what? Seven months in secrecy, and the day after you finally put it to rest, you-know-who tested positive for the coronavirus. Did you consider going back and changing the film at all? Well, actually we've only been working on it for five months. We were rushing madly. Five months. Three directors, four editors, and we finally got it done last Thursday, and -- or no a week ago last Thursday. We thought we were finally finished and then at 2:00 in the morning, I got the call that president trump had declared positive for coronavirus, so that seemed a kind of fitting dark poetry for the end of the film, but -- because we focused really on the early days when things could have been different, and this was an avoidable tragedy. All these people didn't have to die. This number of people didn't have to be infected. It was an avoidable tragedy, and that's what we focused on. Joy? Okay. So Dr. Bright -- yeah, Dr. Bright, over the weekend, trump held his first public event since testing positive for coronavirus just five days after leaving the hospital. He now claims that he's immune to the virus. So as one of the country's top immunologists, what's your -- is he immune? Is that true? Joy, thanks for having me here today. It's a pleasure to be on the the information we heard from the president today and from his son, Eric, last night about immunity is just absolutely not true. There is nothing that we know today that would imply that they were immune from this virus or can't get infected from this virus again. We don't even know the full story about his infection or level of contagiousness or if he's even clear of the virus today. It's this type of misleading, inaccurate information that continues to come from the president, his family, and the white house that's leading to the longevity of this itself. This type of misinformation is causing more harm than it is good. So -- so was this a lie also? Because his son Eric says his dad, Donald, should get credit for pushing the vaccine since do you agree with that, or is that another lie? I disagree with that completely. I was there on the inside on day I know that there was resistance and delays from the white house and from political officials to find, and encourage the development of vaccines early it actually wasn't until about April 8th or April 10th before the secretary of HHS said, maybe we should start urgently making a vaccine. Remember, I went into the white house and met with Peter Navarro on February 8th, and in that meeting, I said, we need to have a Manhattan project for vaccines. We need billions of dollars to get started urgently on vaccines. We didn't get that support. The white house wasn't behind it. It wasn't until April. Wow. Sunny? Well, Dr. Bright, you were the director of Barta, the key office in developing drugs and vaccines to treat the coronavirus. In fact, you were the one to fast track the regeneron antibody cocktail eventually used to treat president trump himself, but in April, you were removed from your post and demoted, and you say you believe it was in retaliation for refusing to make hydroxychloroquine a drug trump touted as a cure-all widely available. You filed a whistle-blower complaint. How hard was it to do your job as a scientist in this administration? It is unbearably difficult to speak the truth in this administration. Remember, from the start of this pandemic, we have not heard the truth from the white house, from the president, about this pandemic, and its risk and how deadly it can be. Wherever anyone in the administration speaks up to tell the truth, to expose the lies and the misinformation that is coming forth from the president and the white house, they are ridiculed. They are pushed aside. They are ostracized and called many names, but this is not just about me. This is about thousands and tens of thousands of scientists, great world class leading scientists in our government who are working daily to find the truth, to tell the truth, and their truth has been overwritten by the white house. Their information has been ignored. Public health guidelines have been disparaged and ignored. This is why we have 215,000 dead Americans today. This is why we have up to 50,000 new infections today. This is why we're going to have terrible winter if we don't do something now to turn around the rhetoric, tell people the truth, and people need to follow those public health guidelines. Well, president trump dismissed you as an angry, disgruntled employee who didn't do a very good job. Those are his words. What is your response to that? Those are the same words we hear from president trump about every single person across the government who has spoken up to tell the truth. These are upstanding, hardworking civil servants who have dedicated their lives as I have, serving our country, protecting Americans. Whenever one of them speaks up, when I spoke up, he calls us a disgruntled employee. He says we're disloyal. He even tweeted that I was a creep. It's childish behavior from a leader of the United States when he should be focused on telling Americans the truth about the risk of this virus, and he should be leading by example, wearing a mask, encouraging social distancing, not having indoor rallies so people can be protected and not get infected from this deadly virus.

