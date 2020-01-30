Transcript for Jameela Jamil explains why she’s not fully supportive of cancel culture

As I'm here, I'm just going to take this opportunity to tell you that I am your super fan. You are everything I love and want to be. Whoopi. To the point where -- to the point where there's a picture of me the first time I ever came to Los Angeles, so freaked out. I spooned your star on the Hollywood walk of fame. But then I -- maybe I regret this. I kissed it and god knows what's happened to my immune system ever since from that filthy I was going to say, I don't know about laying on Hollywood boulevard. I just wanted to be close to I'm a little creep. This is much better. This is much better. Well thank you. Would you like to change seats with me? Yeah. Go right ahead. Hi. Thank you. You're welcome. If you guys just want to talk -- A romance. Sorry. If you just want to talk together. So you've gotten heat from folks from speaking your mind at various times. I don't know what you mean. You've been on this wonderful show, successful, you're an advocate. Wait, wait, wait. She's fixing her chair. All right. Are you good? Yeah. I'm going to finish the question. Sorry. And so it didn't seem to block your thinking about speaking out. No. How did you get so strong? What made you decide that it was okay for you to speak your mind and devil be damned? White men, straight white men feel safe to speak their mind all the time so I've decided to adopt their straight white male privilege. I was really messed up as a teenager. I had loads of eating disorders and I was so mentally ill and so messed up by our society and so I can't be in this industry and be complicit in it. I have to use the power and the privilege that I have to speak out. I'll do anything I can to stop young people from going through what I went through when I was younger. I have to say, you're in our "Hot topics" packet like every day. Am I? Like something you say. It's almost a joke now where we're like jameela jail. So I applaud women who take strong stands because it's not easy and society is unkind to strong women, still is. I had so hoped we would be further along in this and we are not and I applaud you for speaking out. We talk a lot about cancel culture at this table and its impact in the world we live in and it's something you've spoken a lot about as well. How do we keep it from stunting our growth as a society, and when it makes some people afraid to speak out or ask questions? Look, cancel culture is great when you have the weinsteins and people who have done irrevocable harm. No one can come back from that. Cancel culture should be for them but it has started to spread out to anyone who mass made a mistake, even innocently, anyone who made a mistake in the past. We now cancel everyone and what that's going to do is devalue progress. It's going to stop people from wanting to change because they'll be forever cast aside from their one sin from the past that they want to improve from. If we want to motivate people to change, we have to show that there's hope to be reaccepted into society. As we've mentioned, you've done so much in the space of advocacy for girls and women to sort of curb the negative content that they get through social media on their phones. I have a 13-year-old girl -- Gosh. So I know how much stuff she gets on her phone. You started your own platform called I weigh. It has a million followers already. Tell our viewers a little bit about that. I weigh is a mental health movement. It changes the way that we value ourselves in society. Women in particular are still measured on a weighing scale. That's our whole worth. It's in pounds in kilos. We measure men by their achievements and net worth and all these different things about them. We tell men to grow up to be so successful that they will marry the Victoria's secret model and we teach women to just be the Victoria's secret model. Or to marry a rich guy. Yeah, with the hopes that you'll catch a rich man. I just think like in 2020 -- I started this in 2018. I was like I'm done with being measured this way. I'm worth more. I weigh the sum of all of my parts. I weigh my financial stability and my contributions to society, my relationship and all the abuse and different things I've overcome. I'm a whole human and as a woman I deserve to be registered that way.

