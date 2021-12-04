Transcript for John Boehner explains why he regrets impeaching Bill Clinton

Sunny, it's you. Mr. Speaker, although you said that president Obama never made reaching across the aisle a priority, I do appreciate your candor in stating that president Obama might not have been inclined to work on bipartisan deals because you say how do you find common cause with people who think you're a secret, Kenyan, Muslim trader? I appreciate your candor. You also say you regret impeaching Bill Clinton and you admit it was a political tactic to win house seats, which didn't work out in your favor. When did you come to this realization and why are you telling us about that now? Well, it's one of those things I experienced. I was a junior member of the Republican leadership when Tom delay pushed newt Gingrich, dick army, myself and others into a full impeachment of president Clinton. I thought the president did, in fact, violate the law. I think he perjured himself. As we all found out, lying about sex isn't quite like committing a crime. Anyway, after the '98 election when we lost seats instead of gaining seats, it was pretty clear to me it was a giant mistake. Speaker, my family has known you for a long time. Like you, I long for the old days in D.C. When politicians could duke it out one minute, then take each other for drinks the next. I have a picture of you with my dad and Lindsey graham. That's at one of my favorite restaurants. I heard that took veal John Boehner off the menu. No, it's still there. Good to hear. You tell a story about a time one of your Republican colleagues put a 10-inch knife to your throat in the house chamber, yet you ended up as the best man at his wedding. Could you extrapolate on that story? Back in the early '90s, ear marks were just awful. We were spending money on projects that had no national interest whatsoever. I was rallying against the use of ear marks in spending bills. Next thing I know I find myself up against the back wall of the house chamber with a 10-inch knife up to my throat. Representative John young, from Alaska, he's a tough guy. Old steam boat captain. He had this knife up to my throat. I looked at him and said -- not quite verbatim -- screw you. To make a long story short, about 23 years later he asked me to be the best man at his wedding, and I was. There you go. You can't make this stuff up. That's intense. That's an intense story. There's some intense moments. Yeah, yeah. So we're going to go and come right back because we have even

