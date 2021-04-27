Joseph Gordon-Levitt on playing Uber founder in ‘Super Pumped’

The actor spoke to "The View" about playing former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the series, "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" and how his knowledge of Silicon Valley helped him prepare for the role.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live