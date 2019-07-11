Meghan McCain confronts Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s ‘character’

Trump Jr. apologized for how President Donald Trump treated the late Sen. John McCain. Both Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bemoaned treatment from the left of the Trump family.
7:31 | 11/07/19

