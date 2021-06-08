Transcript for Meghan McCain shares final words as co-host before leaving ‘The View’

I mean, I don't know what else to say other than thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It will be on, you know, it'll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You have been incredibe to work with, the crew, the producers. Everyone works so hard, and honestly the audience giving me, you know, four years to give my opinion and, you know, show my perspective, and, you know, this has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been honestly the best of times and worst of times in all ways on and off the show, and it's been a really incredible, liberating experience, and I will always cherish the time I've spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart, and I hope that our executive producer, Brian, can forgive me for making his blood pressure for the last four years as much as I probably have. He's laughing. He's laughing. Why don't you read -- why don't you do the sendoff today? All right, everyone. Have a great day, and take a little time to continue enjoying the view. Okay. Bye. Bye. Bye, guys. Bye, Meghan. Thank you guys so much. Good luck on your 25th season.

