Nurse on crusade to vaccinate community gets National Nurses Week surprise

More
Nurse Carla Brown explains why she wants to get as many people vaccinated as she can after losing her husband to COVID-19.
7:04 | 05/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurse on crusade to vaccinate community gets National Nurses Week surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:04","description":"Nurse Carla Brown explains why she wants to get as many people vaccinated as she can after losing her husband to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77649941","title":"Nurse on crusade to vaccinate community gets National Nurses Week surprise","url":"/theview/video/nurse-crusade-vaccinate-community-national-nurses-week-surprise-77649941"}