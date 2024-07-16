Rachel Scott shares her experience reporting live during Trump assassination attempt

The ABC News senior congressional correspondent shares what's known about the shooter's motive and discusses why she recently pressed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her support for President Biden.

July 16, 2024

