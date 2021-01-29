Transcript for Reddit traders shake up Wall Street

The big story today is that games stop to this game stop trading saga. OK it's blowing up but if you're like me and you don't care about it only and that's quite sure what it is you're not alone. It happens should be being hail as as a David V Goliath story of regular people beating Wall Street giants at their own game. So that's refreshing. You know the big guys killing the little guy divided vice Versa from that which is the usual thing. Hedge fund big shots are losing billions that's pleasant. Leaving some on the verge of bankruptcy even what delightful. It's always fun to see hedge fund is getting screwed a senate. But since most of the country doesn't know about stock market dirty tricks of the trade Trevor know what took a page from the movie the big short to give some cliff notes Platt. It's so there's a store called going to stop the sells video games not a great business to be in since games can be downloaded now. Which is what a serious investors decided to short bench stuff which means to bet against him. But the relatives of Diana's grove a semi ironic love for the still. So nice shot at making names encouraging China to punish the serious people but buying worthless GameStop stocks. Now instead of firing. GameStop is succeeding wildly. Goddess. Skid. So the bathtub is a nice touch I'm not a crackpot not. You know the interesting thing about this story is that Ted Cruz said hey OC agreed on on something. For about ten minutes that was until she accused him of trying to kill ha so. Many have been hot on this story why should I care about this story tell me. Well I mean it's really impacting the stock market I think what's fascinating about this is this is such a story it would only happen in cope but there's a bunch of right at Arizona trying to break this down for you July. Which are millennial young men traditionally on Friday looking as he set a GameStop which is a video game company that sells video games in stores. And basically says stock market and hedge funders were betting on its demise than a budgeted one Redick got together and said. Not today we're gonna invest in the stock and it made it spike up and now bunch of people on Wall Street or panic came. And there is an act called I called out and Robin Hud. Which I don't play the stock so I don't I don't have a stellar on my phone but it's a free app where you can train. And they actually ended up stopping the trading because basically a bunch of like young millennial guys were impacting the stock market and I'm they are doing what FaceBook and Twitter have done to president trump they are changing the rules midstream and I think this is a great example among other things having aside from Wall Street just how much power tackled rewards have over all of us from our money add to our our social media to our. Our platforms everything in between and it seems to be a totally double standard for people on Wall Street and are for average Americans and that the populist movement in this country this is why should also carry on the left and the right the Bernie Sanders and the trump supporters. One thing unites both these people had crews and ASE. They hate Wall Street they hate Wall Street and they hit what they're doing an ever since the economic crash when they were too big to fail there's a lot of anger and animosity that the one for senators in this country are held to a completely double standard than the rest of us and this is a great example of this coming to fruition and I hope that they can work together and everyone on Twitter is really angry about this including Jon Stewart who finally got on Twitter. To come out against Robin hide and I think I think we're just gonna have to SS this even further but it is just fascinating what everyone really hates Wall Street. I say okay. And that I don't know I called my financial manager he doesn't even know what it's about encrypted at all try to figure it out. What ever sunny hot and the fallout from this game to stop bus saga of all things going to be the issue that unites Democrats and Republicans. And now. It's not going to be out of tiny you know I was sort of fascinated by everything that was going hot and I was reading primers on GameStop that investing. But I like a lot of Americans and music nearly half of the American families aren't even invested in stock I mean I have. You know my own 40401. K and I have 529 case for my kids but other than that. I don't play in the stock market because quite frankly you know I didn't grow up in it I don't understand it. Very well and I think most Americans don't so this isn't seems a little strange to most Americans except people feel like wow let the little guys that these these little investors take on Wall Street may feel good about that. But a DOC clap back at tech couscous tech crews you know tweeted her and said. I completely agree with you. KOC though however set this she tweeted I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground. What you almost had been murdered three weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work with almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed in the meantime if you want to help. You can resign and I agree with. Congresswomen a pass you'll corpus because. Think about it. The insurrection at the capitol happens. Three weeks ago and Republicans want to say nothing to see here lets just unify on these issues yes some of these are very important issues. But let's remember just three weeks ago they were all hiding. In the capital from people that we're trying to hang vice president pants. There were armed insurrection is armed domestic terrorist trying to kill them. There needs to be accountability. Not only for former disgraced twice impeached president trump. But also for people like Ted Cruz like Josh holly. Like Q and on Bob Marjorie green. Like. Bowl berth there needs to be accountability before they can be unification. So that they can talk about these important issues in our country. I write on it doesn't look like that's happening doesn't and a. The entire story I don't even understand the only thing that makes sense to me is Traber no being in a bathtub with bubbles and I and champagne. And look at what am I supposed to do her. Federal flares up in the sky. You know celebrate drink champagne myself. Because sales CN Ted Cruz all of a sudden I agree on something for five hot seconds. In mind in my book Ted Cruz has blood on his hands okay. He has one of the protagonist that peddle lies that led to the incitement. Of people that rated the capital and got people killed. People lost their lives because our actions that Ted Cruz took. So there's nothing that he's going to do that I'm going to normalize our that I am going to applaud. And he had put the last 42 years he's been calling Alex Mandel after court test. A socialist who's going to turn America into Venezuela so to me this is a red Herring. This is gas lighting so we don't continue talking about the fact that the Republican Party continues. He opened. Being a B holding Twain man that has destroyed the party and continues being the place where a whack jobs. Who are you know she would not conspiracy theorist and I threat to America. Back Matt Marjorie Taylor Green are finding a home some not want to focus on read it or Robin Hood or any of those other times I don't know. I'm going to focus on the fact that tech crew have blood on his hands and that's what I care about an event and I agree on anything that can agree on a cold relief bill. Or let them agree on raising the minimum wage. Well let me just jump right really realize I care just one final thing when we should care. If the stock ends up plunging because of that's because the games stock and then Wall Street loses billions at a certain point it will impact stocks like apple and Disney and stock that a lot of average Americans actually dealing acted. And if that happens average Americans wind up losing even more money in right now all automatically one of the worst economic recessions we've seen in decades and we can all say we don't care and one way or another but at one point in time this will end up impacting average Americans and then it's going to reach all the way in all factions of our culture. And our society so we should care a little but I know everyone's saying Friday and all these things don't matter but they do matter to a lot of people and it could have I can hear you laughing join but they're real bottom line indicate I'm glad an anagram of congressman architecture and why. Yeah. Clinton. Yeah. I really think I know they did not want telling us recognize her it does yeah. I'm an invitation on how to and architects. To okay let me say this is a very quick way to help average Americans spend them hate hate check. Somebody check agree on what I'm how much what I found them at a check to help the people who can't pay that's double can't pay their back. What about I don't just take can't pay their food bill. So you know just I just England in the now. Raising the minimum weight and and that showed me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.