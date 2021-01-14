Transcript for Rob Lowe discusses playing front-line hero on '9-1-1: Lone Star' amid pandemic

Rob, before we get into everything, this has been a hell of a week. So if Aaron Sorkin had come to you and said, here's the plot to the episode that we're doing of this week's "West wing," and it was all about what we saw go on, would you have said, come on, nobody's going to believe this? I would have said nobody's going to believe it way before this week. You know, I love that people still love "The west wing" and watch it all the time, particularly for comfort at this point in time, but it makes "The west wing" seem like science fiction for sure. There's no doubt about it. Yeah, or "The twilight zone" at least. We hear that you had the ultimate celebrity sighting recently. You say you saw prince Harry and you also say he was sporting a ponytail. Are you sure that was him? Because didn't you once claim you saw bigfoot? How can we believe anything you say, rob? Well, joy, you're being nice to me. I thought you were going to say that I also claimed that Peyton manning was retiring and he went on to win another super bowl. So my journalistic cred is iffy. I might be the originator of fake news. It might be -- you guys might have me to blame for the phrase fake news, not the president. That said, it was at a stoplight, near his house, blacked out, smoked out, sexy vip vehicle. 100%, it was him. The only question is -- Uh-huh. Was the ponytail a real thing? Look. How else do you get that hair back as he had it? It was very tight. I can only assume that it was held back by a ponytail. I'm just saying. Come to me for celebrity news. All right. We'll believe you for now. Like so many of us, you've gone through the classic quarantine stages. You first fell in love with "Tiger king" and dressed up as rob exotic. You had a card board cutout of yourself at a ball game, a little fomo there, and your two grown sons moved back home with so how is that all going for you? Well, having two grown sons back in the house is the plot of every bad sitcom, and so I'm living -- I'm literally living a bad sitcom. I do love -- I love my boys. My wife and I love having them back, but I don't think nature intended for 25-year-old grown men to be back home living with mommy. So the sort of, like, did you make your bed? Did you brush your teeth, seems a little bizarre. At least it's good that they're back here. Oh. Well, rob, here is a crazy statistic that I had just learned. You have had a TV show on air every year since 1999. So we know that you have been -- Yeah. -- This upcoming season of "9-1-1: Lone star" during the pandemic which I can only imagine holds even more significance because you play the captain of a crew of firefighters. So what has it been like to not only film under these conditions, but play a frontline hero at a time like this? It's really -- the thing that gets me up in the morning and makes me grateful about doing this particular part is that you're -- I'm able to dramatize real life heroes. I love marvel and I love those movies, but there are real heros in this world and they're not cartoons and they don't wear masks and they don't wear capes and they work really hard, and they see us on our worst days every day of their lives. So we take the authenticity of the show really seriously, and I love dramatizing real life heroes who are out there doing their best for us in every element of our lives, particularly today. And you have had so many iconic roles. My goodness. In these '80s movies like "The outsiders," "St. Elmo's fire." My personal favorite is "About last night" if I'm being honest, I just love that movie. I watch it all the time when it comes on, but I had no idea actually you were almost cast as the lead in "Footloose." I want to know what happened, and are you a great dancer? Obviously I'm not a great dancer or I would have been the lead in "Footloose." You know, people ask, you know, Tom Cruise is famous for doing all his stunts. I love Tom Cruise. He's the last surviving movie star. He's a badass. It's great. He can jump from helicopters and do these things and never get hurt. I'm the only idiot that can get his knee blown out and be taken off in an ambulance doing a dance audition for "Footloose." Oh, no. You're like the Bridget Jones of "Footloose". I'm telling you. I'm doing my kick ball change and I'm ready for the big summer tent pole that was to be "Footloose", and then that meniscus blows out right at the big slide across the floor moment, and that was my big shot to be a dancer and it's over. You could have been a contender. Wow. Well, rob, you also have a new podcast you started this year called "Literally" which any "Parks and rec" superfan like me knows is a nod to your character Chris. His catch phrase on the show. You have interviewed stars like Chris Pratt, Gwyneth paltrow, Jim belushi and Michael J. Fox. Who else is on your bucket list? Oh, the bucket list. The bucket list is Bruce Springsteen, Lauren Michaels, because I love "Snl" and I love funny people, and everybody always talks about that. Lisa kudrow I have this week, and spoiler alert, I got her to tell me about a "Friends" reunion, some of which -- this is the spoiler. It has already been shot. Oh. So I'm getting scoop. It's not just you guys. It's not just you guys getting the scoop. I got prince Harry and the "Friends" thing. Look out. I'm coming for you. I'm coming for my seat on the panel. You got it. You got it. You know, it's always a pleasure to see you, baby. We love you, and -- Thank you. Rob Lowe is in season two of "9-1-1: Lone star." It premieres this Monday on fox.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.