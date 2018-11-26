Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's 'thinking of running' in 2020

We're back with senator Bernie Sanders, author of the new book, "Where we go from here." Senator, thank you so much for coming on. I just wanted to know and I was thinking about this last night, is there anything that trump has done that you are okay with or you like or you think he's done right? Well -- You only have a minute. He has talked about issues that are significant. He has talked about the need to rebuild your infrastructure. That's correct. He has talked about the outrageously high price of prescription drugs and the fact that the drug companies are ripping off the American people. That's right. The question is whether it's just words or whether he's going to go forward with meaningful legislation. According to Alan Dershowitz who over the weekend is a supporter of trump even though he denies it. It sounds like he's a supporter of trump. He made a lot of news this week because he said that when Mueller releases his report on Russia it will be devastating for the president even though it will not be criminal. What do you think he's getting out there? What is he getting at? I don't want to speculate. All that I will say on that though, it is absolutely imperative that that investigation continue without being impeded by the trump administration because if that investigation was stopped by Whitaker or anybody else, that really would be an obstruction of justice which is an itch -- impeachable -- What's his name Mcconnell is blocking legislation that would protect Mueller. There are two things. We want to have legislation which makes it clear that this investigation cannot be impeded. On the other hand, that's what -- that's what Mcconnell does not want. On the other hand, it does not mean that he's against the investigation proceeding. I see. You've said, senator, that you wouldn't rule out another presidential run. You say you want to make sure that trump is beaten in 2020. Are you that person to beat him, and if not you, who is? Well, that is a great question. Thank you. Look, I would not be honest with you if I didn't say that I'm thinking of running. Get 'em, Bernie. Also, there are other great candidates out there, many of them personal friends of mine. But I think what is most important right now is that trump be defeated, his hateful rhetoric and his divisive end. And that we as a nation come together respectfully and I'm thinking of your father in that sense who led the effort by the way on campaign finance reform, mccain/feingold so that billions do not buy elections. There's a lot of work that we can do in addressing the disappearing middle class, poverty, climate change. There's so much work that we can do that we don't need to spend our time listening to somebody trying to divide us up. We got to come together and address the real crises facing this country. And also probably read your book, right? And read my book. Thanks to senator Bernie Sanders. His new book "Where we go from here: Two years in the resistance" will be out tomorrow, but everyone in our audience is going home with a copy. To educate yourself.

