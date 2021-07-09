-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg dishes on season premiere of 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Sleepy owl is all of us who want to hit the snooze button after a long weekend
-
Now Playing: Hayley Mills talks new memoir
-
Now Playing: Cardi B and Offset welcome their 2nd child
-
Now Playing: Remembering Willard Scott
-
Now Playing: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' shatters box office expectations
-
Now Playing: 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54
-
Now Playing: Remembering Michael K. Williams
-
Now Playing: A look into season 2 of the Hulu series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'
-
Now Playing: 'Declutter Like a Mother' author on how to live a minimalist lifestyle
-
Now Playing: Opera singer proposes onstage after performance
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Idris Elba moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and dog Walter share details of new book
-
Now Playing: Max Harwood talks becoming a drag queen in new movie
-
Now Playing: Stanley Tucci’s cancer battle
-
Now Playing: A new gig for Miss Piggy and the gang!
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall shares details of her talk show’s new season
-
Now Playing: Fala Chen talks new blockbuster movie ‘Shang-Chi’