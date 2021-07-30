Transcript for Whitney Cummings back to comedy with ‘Touch Me Tour’

We see the text messas she didn't send to you. We know. We see the ones that are too crazy to even get to your phone because we're the ones that put a stop to that. Pwe're, like, no, no, no. You're not going to kidnap his mom. Delete it. Delete it. Just give me the phone. Give it to me. Put the phone down. That's too many bubbles. He hasn't responded in five give me the phone. Oh, that was comedy superstar Whitney Cummings in her 2019 Netflix special called "Can I touch it?" And now she's about to launch a brand-new nationwide standup tour called "Touch me." I think I'm detecting a pattern please welcome Whitney Cummings. Hello, Whitney. How are you? Hello, joy. Thanks for having me. Hi. So whit -- ney. We'll get to the tour in a minute, but first I want to ask about your hair. I understand you experimented with a lot of different colors during the pandemic which prompted a lot of your friends to reach out to you. Oh, wow. Were they sad or were they happy? What did they say, and what are some of the hidden benefits of having crazy hair? I'm shocked number of those photos are mugshots first of all. The reason I decided to dye my hair was, you know, during the pandemic, six, seven months in, a lot of my friends are makeup artists, hair artists, and they weren't allowed to work. They had to close proximity to noses and mouths and droplets and they were having to move home, and struggling after they built their dream and built their business. I called a hair artist friend of mine who was struggling with paying his health insurance. I was, like, let's get tested. Let's go outside. Let's wear masks. I'm sure bleach will kill this thing. What's the most expensive thing we can do? He said, I can dye your hair I can bleach it and dye it pink. I was, like, well, then people are going to think I'm crazy. He's, like, that ship sailed awhile ago. Why don't we just do it anyway? We dyed my hair pink, and I mean within two hours of posting it, I got 13 texts that said, are you okay? I started getting -- I started getting ads in hi algorithm for, like, rehab. When a girl changes their hair color, everybody thinks they're during peak covid when we weren't sure about how this virus was transmitting, if you are a woman with blue or pink hair, people naturally stay 6 feet away from you so you don't have to worry. People were, like, crossing the street, and then my life just started getting better and better. People stopped asking me to babysit their children. They stopped asking me to pick them up from the airport. It's kind of a life hack. No one asks you to do anything that requires responsibility. Okay. First of all, Whitney, I love you. Laughter is my favorite hobby, and you literally have me, like, my abs already hurt and we're barely in, but you were -- speaking of a good time in the pandemic, you were single at the start of it, but continued to date and somehow with all your different rainbow hair, found a way to meet someone that wanted to be within 6 feet of you. How did that happen, and what was dating like during the pandemic? Well, the guy I'm dating now is great because he gets to cheat on me with me. Every day I have a different hair color. What I have decided to do now is my hair is just blonde like Meghan's, and I'll just spray it different colors, like, every day, like, just sort of, you know, I treat my hair like -- like a bridge at an underpass. I'll just kind of spray it different colors and I thought for you guys I would spray it Orange. I sprayed Orange and I am I did spray it on the side of my please don't cancel me, but at the beginning of the pandemic, I started dating my veterinarian because I had a dog get sick right at the beginning -- that's my dog. Right at the beginning of the pandemic and I went in to try to get my dog emergency care, but this was the time when, you know, I didn't have a mask handy. This is before we knew what was going on and I'm, like, banging on the door of the vet office and they're, like, ma'am, you need to leave. I'm spraying droplets everywhere. I'm crying and they're, like, ma'am, you need to get out of here, and then this guy was, like, I think that's Whitney Cummings, and he gave me his cell phone number. Big mistake. That's him doing my medical care taking out a splinter, and so he gave me his cell phone number. Huge mistake because I don't know if you guys know, weed is now legal in California, and that plus the pandemic, plus me having my veterinarian's cell phone number. I was texting him constantly doing, like, dog booty calls. Like, can you come look at my dog's eyeball and stuff? He would come over. I was, like, screw it. It's a pandemic. If I'm going to date anyone, it has to be a medical professional. Remember when you couldn't get N95s? I'm not a gold digger. I don't care about money. I'm using men for their N95s at this point. We started dating. Smart. He's eight years younger than me. So I never thought it would really work out. I didn't take it too seriously, but, you know, the younger guys are actually maybe more mature at this point. He's very chivalrous. He opens the door for me and carries my luggage. I think it's because he thinks I'm too old to do it myself. I'm not sure if it's chivalry or if he thinks im osteoporosis, but he's so great, and joy and Meghan, I would love to know your take on this. I think I might propose to him. Is that crazy? I think that guy is hot. Yeah. My vets are old ladies, no offense. I mean, that's your vet? Yeah, lock it down. Look at that man. I need another dog. Joy, as another woman that's in a male-dominated field, he's a man in a female-dominated field. I love it because my favorite show growing up was "Who's the boss?" We have this dynamic going, and I right propose to him because he's a 30-year-old doctor and he has student loans and he can't afford the engagement ring that I need to make my exes jealous. I'm going to need to buy the let's be honest. That's all right. I don't want him to propose to me because I don't want him to see my neck from this angle so I don't want him getting down on one knee. So I think I'm just going to propose to him. I think that's great. I think it's a good idea. Go for it. Go for it. Why not? I proposed to both my husbands. Whitney, you've made Sara's abs hurt, but since I don't have any abs, you can keep telling jokes because nothing is going to ever hurt for me, but listen. After a year of holding socially distanced comedy sets in your backyard among other places, you're finally getting back out on the road with your national "Touch me" tour. I don't know, Whitney. You might want to rethink this "Touch me" thing. Maybe a better name would have been "Don't touch me." What are you most looking for though being out there on the road? And being on a stage? In the title "Touch me," of course, it came after a year of complete, you know, touch deprivation, being in situations where a lot of us couldn't hold our own nieces and nephews or hug our own family members or, you know, being so deprived of touch. I have a boyfriend, but I don't let him touch me. Don't be ridiculous, but I wanted to sort of talk about what it's going to be like when we are in spaces again when we're all sort of socially awkward andferal, and what it's like to be afraid of each other, and how devastating that's been for a lot of us, and how crazy you go when you are touch-deprived. I made a movie about neuroscience called "The female brain." We're wired to, you know, need touch, but also emotionally being touched. This has been a really heartbreaking time for our country, for the world, you know, for the last four, five years. We have been seeing people get, you know, torn apart both physically and emotionally and politically, and I really wanted this tour to bring people together and focus on the things that unite us and don't divide us. You know, when you get 1,000 people in a room all laughing at the same jokes, it's a reminder and makes me very hopeful that we have way more in common than we don't, and if we can all get in a room and just laugh, there's something so healing about that, and I wanted it to be also touching. This special is more emotional. It's not just me making sort of, like, silly jokes about dating. I go a little deeper and I think something we're going to talk about anyway, this moment of quote/unquote cancel culture has given comedians sort of the impotus to think harder, and it's how can we touch people and use or platform to unite instead of divide and heal instead of punch down? Punching down is never a good thing, has never been my particular stock and trade. I do not like that. I agree with you. Bring people together. I've always admired you for that, joy. Thank you. Thank you. But humor does bring people together. So keep doing it, and good luck to you. So we want to wish Whitney Cummings the best. Her "Touch me" tour -- crazy title. Kicks off September 10th. For tour dates and more information, go to our website. We'll be right back.

