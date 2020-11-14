Police question Josh Powell, his son as suspicions of his involvement grow: Part 3

More
Susan Powell's friend Kiirsi Hellewell says she "never believed" Josh's story. Charlie Powell tells police his mom went camping with them but didn't come back. Josh tells police the child is lying.
8:18 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police question Josh Powell, his son as suspicions of his involvement grow: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:18","description":"Susan Powell's friend Kiirsi Hellewell says she \"never believed\" Josh's story. Charlie Powell tells police his mom went camping with them but didn't come back. Josh tells police the child is lying.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74201935","title":"Police question Josh Powell, his son as suspicions of his involvement grow: Part 3","url":"/2020/video/police-question-josh-powell-son-suspicions-involvement-grow-74201935"}