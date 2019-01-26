Steven Stayner's abduction changes family's life forever: Part 2

More
Stayner was 7 when he was abducted walking home from school. His captor, Kenneth Parnell, who held the boy for years, told him his new name was Dennis.
8:26 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steven Stayner's abduction changes family's life forever: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60633268,"title":"Steven Stayner's abduction changes family's life forever: Part 2","duration":"8:26","description":"Stayner was 7 when he was abducted walking home from school. His captor, Kenneth Parnell, who held the boy for years, told him his new name was Dennis.","url":"/2020/video/steven-stayners-abduction-familys-life-forever-part-60633268","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.