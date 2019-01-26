-
Now Playing: A look at brothers Steven and Cary Stayner's horror and heroism
-
Now Playing: How a young girl prevented an attempted abduction
-
Now Playing: The legacy of Steven and Cary Stayner: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Cary Stayner reveals to FBI agents he never killed his original targets: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Cary Stayner confesses to killing four innocent women in 1999: Part 9
-
Now Playing: FBI finds Cary Stayner has fled to a nudist colony: Part 8
-
Now Playing: The Yosemite serial killer claims his fourth victim: Part 7
-
Now Playing: After 3rd Yosemite murder victim is found, suspected killers are apprehended: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Mother, two teens' 1999 disappearance near Yosemite leads to massive search: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Cary Stayner takes refuge in Yosemite: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Steven Stayner escapes captor, returns home after seven years: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Steven Stayner's abduction changes family's life forever: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Two brothers tied to Yosemite, one a hero, the other a monster: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Shortage of air traffic controllers leads to travel stoppage
-
Now Playing: Hospital honors 22-year-old skier killed in New Mexico avalanche
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn truck driver collects $298M Powerball jackpot winnings
-
Now Playing: Parents open up about Utah student killed by man she had dated
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for suspect sought in 4 Georgia murders
-
Now Playing: Bodycam shows parent firing at officer at Oregon school
-
Now Playing: Arctic blast slams Midwest and prepares to hit Northeast