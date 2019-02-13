Transcript for 'Everyone really liked him': Ted Bundy's former friend, classmate on the Ted they met

Monday went to university you to a School of Law. When I was there at the law school I would have regular contact with Ted Bundy and we weren't close friends but I would see him during in the law school building. And everyone there really liked it. There were periods of time when he was absent from class. And people would occasionally comment on that all kids gone again. The first semester he's in class three times Bundy brand to the Mormon Church is a kind of refuge kind of thing. I was his ankle at that point they didn't know it was bad guy so they took him and they mentioned it and he's going to join the church. I baptize ten after re. Discuss the church with him and he made commitments so we immediately started inviting our social events parties dinners he was. Garment Kirk. And he cooked dinner for about seven of us. Fabulous cook on wiese chatted and had fun and play games. It's actually. Not and common pursuit killers to have quote unquote. A normal life. Whether my only killing people.

