The Turpin sisters look forward to plans of a building a better life: Part 10

Nearly four years after the Turpin children were freed, Jordan and Jennifer Turpin are focused on becoming independent young women and plan to work hard toward their own big dreams.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live