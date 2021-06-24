Transcript for John McAfee, antivirus developer, found dead

Computer anti virus pioneer John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prisons now authorities say it was an apparent suicide. Just hours after a court approved his extradition to the US where he was facing tax of Asian. And security fraud charges. Back in this country a teenager on Long Island New York. Had to be rescued through a wall that's eighteen inches thick she accidentally got locked inside an old bank vault. Which is now used as clothing store stressing grew it took ninety minutes to get her out.

