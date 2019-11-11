Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Old Dominion on No. 1 album, CMA nomination
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:09","description":"Old Dominion on the success of its new album and its CMA nomination for Vocal Group of the Year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66915915","title":"Old Dominion on No. 1 album, CMA nomination","url":"/Entertainment/video/dominion-album-cma-nomination-66915915"}