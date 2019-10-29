Inside Cinema Phantasmagoria at the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles

More
Step into a mysterious 1920s movie theater where time stands still.
1:50 | 10/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Cinema Phantasmagoria at the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Step into a mysterious 1920s movie theater where time stands still.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66599304","title":"Inside Cinema Phantasmagoria at the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles ","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-cinema-phantasmagoria-million-dollar-theater-los-angeles-66599304"}