By the Numbers: Tom Seaver’s remarkable career

More
The New York Mets legend died this week at 75, after a Hall of Fame career marked with eye-popping statistics, including being the only pitcher ever to strike out 10 batters in a row.
1:08 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Tom Seaver’s remarkable career

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"The New York Mets legend died this week at 75, after a Hall of Fame career marked with eye-popping statistics, including being the only pitcher ever to strike out 10 batters in a row.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"72808117","title":"By the Numbers: Tom Seaver’s remarkable career","url":"/Entertainment/video/numbers-tom-seavers-remarkable-career-72808117"}