Rev. Run lends his iconic voice to the 'Hip Hop Nutcracker'

ABC’s Linsey Davis is joined by iconic rapper Rev. Run about his role as the narrator of the Disney+ “Hip Hop Nutcracker” and collaborating with his friend and fellow rap legend, Kurtis Blow.

