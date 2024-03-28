Viral ballet dancer Anthony Madu shares unexpected journey in new documentary

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Anthony Madu as the new documentary “Madu” takes viewers from Nigeria into the trying world of elite ballet rising from viral video fame.

