How women helped build hip-hop

MC Lyte, Angie Martinez, Lola Brooke and an all-star panel of female hip-hop luminaries discuss women’s essential contribution to the story of hip-hop, both in front of and behind the camera.

June 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live