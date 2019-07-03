Transcript for 'American Idol' judges describe contestant as a 'winner'

We're back with a powerhouse performance stunning the judges on last night's "American idol." One performance bringing them to tears. Another even had them using the word "Winner." Gio, really? Yeah, just two episodes in and we've already heard that word winner. We'll get to that in a moment but first the 17-year-old who literally brought the judges to tears. Just listen to shayy Winn. ??? And I rise up I rise like the day I rise up I'll rise unafraid ??? ??? I'll rise up and I'll do it a thousand times again ??? ??? and I'll rise up ??? I know we all recognize that song, the emotional rendition of Andra day's "Rise up" embodies her life story. She went legally blind a year ago after doctors discovered a brain tumor. Lionel Richie ran over, he gave her a big hug. All three of the judges gave her that golden ticket to Hollywood. Just a gorgeous song. You can listening to over and over but "Idol" did not stop and promoted Alejandro Aranda's audition as the best ever and it sure did live up to the hype. Listen. ??? Are you letting go of me now ??? An incredible finale. The judges blown away by not just his voice but his guitar and piano skills which were all self-taught. Lionel Richie called him inspiring and said, quote, he was no joke. Luke Bryan, his face throughout the whole performance just said it all. You can see it there. He also actually said the performance was like watching his favorite movie. He's happy. He's happy there. He's happy. That's a happy face. Just checking. It was Katy Perry who said he's the winner. Said Alejandro. Yes. Say his name again. Alejandro. I love how you say that. What talent. What incredible talent. What beautiful stories. Just starting. Just kicking off. You can see more "American idol" Sunday 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.