Transcript for Chance the Rapper goes undercover as a Lyft driver

And right now we got "Pop news" with Lara. We do. Racing right into it, robin. Good morning to you all and to you. Here we go, we begin with chance the rapper going undercover for a very good cause. The singer disguising himself as a Lyft driver to take some unsuspecting passengers for a ride around his hometown of Chicago, most of them no clue who they were riding with. Even talking about their favorite rap artist with chance to -- check this out. I like Kanye, chance the rapper. Kanye, chance. Chance the rapper. Yes. Kendrick also one of my favorites obviously. Kendrick is really good. Is he better than chance, though? It just wasn't about his ego. The stunt was put together to bring awareness to chance's youth empowerment charity. It's called social works. The new chance fund, get it the new chance fund benefiting Chicago public schools and partnered with lift and their round up and donate feature which allows riders to round up their fare right on the app. You can round up to as much as you want to donate to one of several charities being highlighted. It's easy, it's a great idea and chance we thank you and we love your sense of humor. He is so kind hearted. I love that guy. Lady gaga also making news this morning and making history. The soundtrack for "A star is born" debuted at number one on the billboard chart. The other day we said one song was great. She's the only to have five number one albums this decade. Sorry, Taylor Swift. She got you. Taylor has four. But this one also is credited to the one and only Bradley cooper. He was right there with her as you can see and as you know by now it is comprised of original songs spanning pop, country, rock, r&b and getting Oscar bus for best original sound for "I'll never love again" or one we've been singing around here called "Shallow." I've been butchering it. There's a difference. It's special. It's very special. It is. Anyway, congrats to them. Finally, a snafu trending around the world this morning. We love this one. An employee at the U.S. State department made a little boo-boo sending out information about a meeting. Instead recipients opened this. It's a photo of a cat in a cookie monster outfit holding a plate of cookies. That's a meeting I'd like to attend. The U.S. Embassy in Australia releasing this apology on behalf of the department saying, sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this cat pajama party but such an event falls well out of our area of expertise. It turns out it was a training error made by one of the new staffers testing out the email newsletter platform. That's kind of a big mistake. A little bit. Meanwhile the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand had the perfect response and posted this gif writing -- That's great. Good job, Australia. So that's a laugh. Harmless mistake that made

