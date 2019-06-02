Transcript for Liam Neeson faces new fallout from violent racial comment

That's cute. The fallout from Liam Neeson's comments about race and revenge. The red carpet canceled at the premiere of his new movie after he spoke about those headlines and making comments here on "Gma" and there's more on this and so we have Davis Davis here now with us. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: He's still feeling the blowback and the premiere did go on as schedule but they scrapped the pomp and circumstance O the red carpet all because of this ongoing controversy. Just hours after appearing on "Gma" red carpet interviews and photo-ops for Liam Neeson's latest movie canceled. I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out. Reporter: The fallout fueled by Neeson's comments about race. Sometimes just scratch the surface and you discover this racism. And bigotry and it's there. Reporter: The backlash comes after the actor recounted a story from 40 years ago in which he says he sought to carry out revenge after a close friend told him she was raped by a black man. He first shared the story in an interview with the British newspaper "The independent" while promoting his latest film. I went up and down areas with a cosh hoping some black Would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something so I could kill him. I went out deliberately into black areas in the city looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence. Would you have the same reaction if your friend said it was a white man. Definitely. If she said an Irish or britt or Lithuanian I know I would have had the same effect. You're admitting it's wrong and learned from that but you also have to understand the pain of a black person hearing what you said. Of course, of course, absolutely. You're absolutely right. Reporter: The controversy sparking a heated debate. Piers Morgan saying Liam Neeson doesn't deserve a medal for admitting he was a murderous racist. Another saying Neeson apologized adding it's time for us to help him out by forgiving. Not sure if he's remorseful of telling the story or of the action of wanting to exact revenge, exact violence on a black person. What I can't understand is how you would go out and seek a random person of the same race to harm. Because that for me feels like a modern day limping. We appreciate that he said something really real and he wants the United States of America to face what we won't discuss. And Neeson saying he's not a racist. He did seek help at the time from a priest and also from friends. Online there was a lot of commentary about black audience members who embraced Neeson appearing to show support for the actor but clearly this controversy not going away any time soon. Well, it all depends on the lens that you look through and your lens being your life perspective, your life experiences and he did admit that it was wrong and also recognizing what sunny Hostin said on "The view" yesterday, I thought was spot-on. That's the feeling a lot of people, a lot of black people had when he made that comment. It's important he talked about the hurt that then puts on people. Regardless very cringeworthy comments that are made and I thought yesterday you handled it really well. I appreciate that very much and I really feel that we all -- I understand when you're angry because something has happened and you want that person who did it, not the race of that person -- Not random people. That is revenge going for the person who actually committed the heinous crime. But going beyond that, that's something totally different. Think he hassaid, look, I realize it was awful so I do think why should give that a little credence. Absolutely and he did not have to speak with us yesterday. He could have canceled and he did show up. Showed up and did it. Thank you, linsey. Now to new developments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.