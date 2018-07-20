{"id":56710653,"title":" Lily James shares secrets from the 'Mama Mia 2' set","duration":"3:00","description":"James appears \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" and talks about her new role in \"Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/lily-james-shares-secrets-mama-mia-set-56710653","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}