-
Now Playing: Cardi B opens up about battle with postpartum depression
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson opens up about 'intense' battle with depression
-
Now Playing: Sarah Hyland reveals 2nd kidney transplant, depression
-
Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star reveals she's seeking treatment for depression
-
Now Playing: Mom 'fights' her way to good health, losing 160 pounds
-
Now Playing: New study reveals quality sleep helps prevent heart diseases
-
Now Playing: CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to ground turkey spreads to 41 states
-
Now Playing: CDC: Flu vaccine is 47 percent effective
-
Now Playing: Hospital heart patients spread the love
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot tries to find the family of his heart donor
-
Now Playing: Why dark chocolate is better for your health
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan embraces his inner yogi
-
Now Playing: Fitness influencer apologizes after flood of customers call her programs a scam
-
Now Playing: How the bacteria in your gut affect your mind and body
-
Now Playing: What are PFAS?
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara's third co-host, Nikki Green
-
Now Playing: Breast cancer survivor shares cautionary tale about thermography
-
Now Playing: Grab your partner and try this Valentine's Day couples workout
-
Now Playing: Prince William encourages dialogue about mental health issues
-
Now Playing: Some employers offer fertility benefits to cover the cost of IVF