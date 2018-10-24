Hurricane Willa makes landfall as Category 3 in Mexico

More
The storm slammed Mexico's coast with winds topping 120 mph and is now on a path towards Texas.
1:05 | 10/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Willa makes landfall as Category 3 in Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58710821,"title":"Hurricane Willa makes landfall as Category 3 in Mexico","duration":"1:05","description":"The storm slammed Mexico's coast with winds topping 120 mph and is now on a path towards Texas. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/hurricane-willa-makes-landfall-category-mexico-58710821","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.