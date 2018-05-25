NBA player speaks about stun-gun arrest

Bucks rookie Sterling Brown told "GMA" anchor Robin Roberts he felt "defenseless" when police surrounded him in a parking lot, pulled him to the ground and shot him with a Taser.
7:01 | 05/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for NBA player speaks about stun-gun arrest

