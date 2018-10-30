Transcript for Trump campaign's 1st midterm ad does not mention Trump

We count down to the midterms. One week away and big numbers. More than 19 million people have already voted in what could be the most expensive midterms ever and spending expected to hit $5.2 billion and Mary Bruce on capitol hill with the latest on all that and, Mary, the president all in in this final week. Reporter: Absolutely, George. One week to go and president trump is making an all-out push to rally his base holding 11 campaign events in 8 different states over these next 7 days. With just one week to go, president trump is hitting the airwaves. There's more opportunity. Security to invest in the with yous that matter. Reporter: The trump campaign out with its first midterm ad but one thing mention any mention of the president himself. Choose the right future. Reporter: Trump admits the midterms are a check on his presidency. Get out in 2018 because you are voting for me in 2018. You're voting for me. Reporter: Across the country many Republican candidates are running as close to the president as possible. Everyone knows my husband Ron Desantis is endorsed by president trump but he's also an amazing dad and loves playing with the kids. Build the wall. He reads stories. Then Mr. Trump said you're fired. I love that part. Reporter: Many Republicans adopting trump's signature combative style. Prima Donna athletes protesting our anthem left riots in the streets. The screaming, the violent, the smears and death threats. Reporter: While most Democrats are going in the opposite direction. You may have seen negative attack ads seeking to scare you about what we're trying to do for the state and our country at this critical moment. And both parties do nothing but fight. I approve this message because this is why I put party aside. Reporter: But Democrats are also on the attack on health care. He lied about taking away my health care coverage. Reporter: And the economy. The Republican tax scheme gives huge breaks to corporations bases taxes on middle class families. Reporter: Now, the president has been calling for a softer tone urging politicians to stop treating their opponents as being, quote, morally defective but president trump himself is still on the attack recently labeling one democratic candidate as a thief and calling one top liberal donor a crazy lunatic so seeing a tale of two trumps here. A lot of mixed messages. I'll anchor our coverage next Tuesday night right here at 8:00 P.M. Coming up, the competition between the duke and duchess.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.