TV anchor describes evacuation from California fire

More
Tamara Damante, an anchor at ABC Redding affiliate KRCR-TV, was forced to evacuate the news station as she reported on the Carr fire.
1:59 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TV anchor describes evacuation from California fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56860994,"title":"TV anchor describes evacuation from California fire","duration":"1:59","description":"Tamara Damante, an anchor at ABC Redding affiliate KRCR-TV, was forced to evacuate the news station as she reported on the Carr fire.","url":"/GMA/News/video/tv-anchor-describes-evacuation-california-fire-56860994","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.