-
Now Playing: McDonald's workers allege widespread sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Tom Brokaw accused of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Angela Bassett opens up about 'Mission Impossible -- Fallout'
-
Now Playing: Shaquille O'Neal goes diving with sharks
-
Now Playing: Are the chemicals in food coloring bad for children?
-
Now Playing: Women accusing longtime USC doctor of sexual misconduct speak out
-
Now Playing: Dentist goes viral with 'In My Feelings' challenge
-
Now Playing: Driver under fire for secretly recording passengers
-
Now Playing: Man escapes charges in deadly shooting over a parking space
-
Now Playing: Suspect due in court after violent standoff at Trader Joe's
-
Now Playing: Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes, heavy rain strike across the Midwest, East
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Russia election meddling 'all a big hoax'
-
Now Playing: Gunman opens fire in Toronto neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Shark Week turns 30
-
Now Playing: Prince George turns 5 today
-
Now Playing: Study shows pregnant women have increased risk for heart attack
-
Now Playing: Breastfeeding confrontation at Minnesota pool
-
Now Playing: Deadly altercation over parking spot caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at former personal lawyer