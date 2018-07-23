Women accusing longtime USC doctor of sexual misconduct speak out

More
More than 50 women accused Dr. George Tyndall, a gynecologist at the University of Southern California, of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit.
3:47 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Women accusing longtime USC doctor of sexual misconduct speak out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56754683,"title":"Women accusing longtime USC doctor of sexual misconduct speak out ","duration":"3:47","description":"More than 50 women accused Dr. George Tyndall, a gynecologist at the University of Southern California, of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/women-accusing-longtime-usc-doctor-sexual-misconduct-speak-56754683","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.