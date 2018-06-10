Transcript for New websites for finding the best travel deals

morning America." It may feel like the kids just started school, but if you can get away, off-season travel can entice you with bargain prices and here to tell us about some of the new ways to save is travel lifestyle editor Genevieve Shaw brown. As always, Genevieve, thanks so much for joining us. Thank you. So when you play your own travel agent, it can be a little bit tricky. You don't want to waste your time, waste your energy. What do you suggest? How do people get started? There's this thing called private bookings and they have been providing deals to jetsetter and hotel lead for years but now bringing them direct to the consumer and you can call, email or even text to them which I love all the details of your upcoming trip and come back to you with quotes and I used them for a trip recently, and they were were able to provide a $300 off savings compared to a leading travel site and got me access to a hotel that was previously sold out. Is there a way 0 get most of The things you want, you want this, you want a pool, you want that but with less expensive properties. Say you have opted for like an airbnb or a vacation rental but you're kind of missing amenities, the spa, the pool, check out resort pass. So it gives you access, day passes to hotels in the area and you can even use them if you're a local on a daycation. $15 for access to a rooftop pool in Los Angeles. A little bit -- $80 for access to a spa in Amelia island. Things like that. You don't have to stay at the "W," but you can still use the pool. Absolutely. What if you're working on a tight budget? Millennials love camping. Check out hip camp, 300,000 sites nationwide. Glamping, rv'ing and have a fall foliage map. You can chase the leaves around the country. Hip camp, I like it. Genevieve, thank you very much.

