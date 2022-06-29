Biden administration considers 2nd booster shot for all Americans

ABC News medical contributor and emergency physician, Dr. Darien Sutton, on the highly transmissible omicron subvariant that now accounts for nearly two-thirds of all new COVID cases in the U.S.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live