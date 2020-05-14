Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program

A new program, funded by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, will provide at-home, self-swab tests to people in Seattle to better understand how coronavirus spreads through communities.
1:00 | 05/14/20

Transcript for Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program
