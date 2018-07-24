Now Playing: Behar: Biden Has Foot-in-Mouth Disease

Now Playing: Flu leads dozens of kids to call out sick at one school

Now Playing: The Doctor Dilemma

Now Playing: What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

Now Playing: New study calls on doctors to screen for depression in new dads

Now Playing: Olympic swimmer suspended after Instagram post

Now Playing: 10 moves to get a body like Britney Spears

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Food additives pose health risks for kids: Report

Now Playing: Is your sunscreen expired? Here's what you need to know

Now Playing: Are the chemicals in food coloring bad for children?

Now Playing: Study shows pregnant women have increased risk for heart attack

Now Playing: What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS

Now Playing: Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain

Now Playing: Bystander rescues baby from hot car

Now Playing: What to know about heat stroke

Now Playing: Girl says she was afraid she was allergic to food and her own saliva

Now Playing: High-protein diets are trendy, but how much protein do you really need?

Now Playing: EPA inspector general's office releases findings on Flint water crisis

Now Playing: Parents record 11-year-old son's battle with rage, depression, anxiety and seizures