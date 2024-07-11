Inside ADHD: More adult women are being diagnosed

ABC News' Diane Macedo speaks with other women and doctors about rising numbers of women being diagnosed with ADHD as adults, and details her own recent diagnosis.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live