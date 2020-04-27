Transcript for How Jerome Bettis raises money to provide Pittsburgh-area students with essential tec

A big part of homeschooling right now is technology. And while some schools provide this equipment, it's far from universal leaving a lot of students in need. Here to help is Jerome Bettis, aka the bus, welcome Jerome. You announced on Twitter last week, you're extending your memorabilia giveaway to raise money to provide pittsburgh-area students with essential technology. So tell me about how the charity auction came about in the first place. I got a call from the head security officer for the steelers and he had reached out and said, there was a young lady who worked at training camp for years and she's a teacher and she needed 60 computers for the kids in her district and at that point, I said to myself, we got to help. That's what my foundation is all about. And we immediately put a crowdfunding page up and created an auction or a raffle so that people could get the memorabilia if they donated and it became a huge success. Yeah, let's talk about a little bit about that success. Tell us how much you've been able to raise, what have you accomplished so far? So, there were 60 kids that needed the computers and in less than 24 hours, we were able to raise over $30,000 for those 60 kids in the Bethlehem center school district to get the computers they needed and as things started to happen, we started to get some re-tweets, Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, cam Heyward, they all started to retweet and next thing you know it became a groundswell of support. We needed the $30,000. We got it in less than 24 hours but then we got some major donations, a $50,000 donation from Robinson at embrace Pittsburgh and at that point, we knew that we needed to do more than just those 60 kids because as you know, there is a gap that's there, it's a digital divide, and our job at the bus stops here foundation is to try to close that digital divide by offering the opportunities and the technology that's available. That is awesome. And this is something as you just referenced that is near and dear to your heart, you're very passionate about it because as you mentioned, this pandemic has further exposed America's inequalities and you say, I know, I was one of those kids. I was. Growing up in the inner city Detroit it was -- it was a tough road. And I was fortunate enough to have someone who cared about the kids. Who started a foundation over 40 years ago, his idea was to help one kid and I know that I was that one kid, because he helped change the trajectory of my life and I want in turn do the same things in changing kids' lives and helping provide those opportunities. So I started my foundation for people who want to help and donate. Because it's an opportunity to change kids' lives and we just got to embrace that and go out and do it. So, now, we opened that up, we're starting to get donations from all over the country and now we want to help kids all over the country get that technology that really need to help with their schoolbooks. You can donate to the bus stops here foundation.org. Or text "Bus" to 71777 and you can donate. How beautiful you're truly paying it forward. Speaking of technology, I'm sure you used your technology to watch the draft, what did you think of it, a first for everyone? You know what, it was. It was a first for everyone. It was interesting. You know, they made lemonade out of lemons. That's great. Jerome Bettis, thank you for all that you do. We appreciate your time today. Thanks. No problem.

