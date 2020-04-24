Transcript for Uplifting Instagram posts from inside the UCI Medical Center

attention with her recent uplifting post on Instagram sharing messages on her gloves from inside the uci medical center. Joining us now is nursing assistant Lew pay Santos. Lupe, you posted that photo. Tell us about the message you wrote on your gloves and why you posted it. Hi, good morning. The message, I wanted to thank -- it's a positive message, and I wanted to thank everyone. Our hospitals have been really isolated for people staying home and not coming to the hospital if not needed and helping us take care of the really sick and keeping themselves healthy and us healthy, workers healthy so I just wanted to thank everyone. You're thanking them and we're finding every way we can think of to help you. You are a nursing assistant there on the front lines doing important life-saying work at uci medical center. I know you also are a mother. How are you balancing the two? Well, it's a little bit difficult now that I have to be a teacher, an entertainer, everything. But it's -- overall it's good. You know, more time with my kids, family. You know, I can't kiss them or hug them for now, but they understand and, you know, together we're going to get over this. And I know that you are someone who says everyone is a hero right now, which is such a communal way to look at things that everyone is staying at home is doing their part. What's your message to everyone at home right now? I know these are difficult trying times, but by sacrificing a few months of quarantine and following guidelines, you guys are saving a lifetime of humanity and you guys are the true heroes and I just wanted to thank everyone in the public community for doing their part. Well, more evidence, we didn't need any, that you are a hero indeed. Lupe Santos, stay safe. Thank you again for your You too. Thank you for having me. We'll turn now to Dr. Jen

