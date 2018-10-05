92-year-old becomes world's oldest elected leader in Malaysia

Mahathir Mohamad defeated the coalition that has ruled Malaysia for more than six decades in a stunning electoral victory Wednesday.
0:42 | 05/10/18

Transcript for 92-year-old becomes world's oldest elected leader in Malaysia

