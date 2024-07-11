Biden introduces Zelenskyy as Putin in gaffe during NATO summit meeting

President Joe Biden accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the name of his rival, President Vladimir Putin, when introducing him at the NATO summit.

July 11, 2024

