Transcript for On board the USS Abraham Lincoln

I'm not make Gary in the United Arab Emirates and I have just returned from the USS. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier currently in the waters just a few hundred miles off the coast of Iraq. The Lincoln is a prime example of how aircraft carriers can be used by the United States. To extend the power and reach. Virtually any location around the world and right now that aircraft carrier does that the very central point of tension. Between America and Iraq. From the deck of the carrier up to fifty powerful F eighteen jets can be launched every hour these planes carry a wide array of weapons. Bob. Missiles and they're capable. Designed to be able to attack targets in the air on land and on the scene. In early may this jets along with the bomber force. Reich the Middle East. Ahead of schedule in order to send a clear and unmistakable message. Of the Iranian regime that's according to national security advisor John Bolton. We can only presume. That this message is one of extreme power and a willingness to bring warfare directly to the people of Iran. If necessary. Right now the Lincoln remains in the Arabian Sea south of Iran if the carrier and all the ships in its carrier group. Were to move up into the Persian gulf. They would first need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. It's one of the world's most strategic choke points. Nearly twenty million barrels of oil per day pass through that Strait of Hormuz. In the shipping lane is extremely narrow only two miles. Wide at certain points passing through the strait is always a moment of high tension. He's such a narrow area to navigate. Where are running in gunboats almost always shadow American ships passing through sometimes rather aggressively. Commanders of the ship by the Abraham Lincoln would not say if their mission does include moving up into the Persian gulf. But if they were to go up there it would be a location where the chance of contact would be dangerously high. I'm not me Gary in the United Arab Emirates and you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.