Dog and kitten rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

More
A dog and kitten were rescued from a flooded Manila store in the wake of Typhoon Vamco.
1:05 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog and kitten rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines
Nobody. Global mobile I'm Italian. It's. And I am. If you need it. Oh yeah. Film hits. Yeah. Yeah it seems you know. T flew him can't you. Six. They beat you not think yeah. Vulnerable. And oh yeah very very good city. Yeah me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"A dog and kitten were rescued from a flooded Manila store in the wake of Typhoon Vamco.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74212445","title":"Dog and kitten rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines","url":"/International/video/dog-kitten-rescued-typhoon-flooding-philippines-74212445"}