Transcript for NASA warns Australia smoke could circle globe

We are back with a new warning about the wildfire disaster in Australia NASA says the smoke from the fires will soon complete. Up old circle around the globe. Back on the ground the smoke has to leave the qualifying matches for the Australian Open after a player pier to collapse from the smoke on Monday. He law efforts continue around the clock to treat the animals heard and the fires. This baby one bat was rescued by the owner of the bed and breakfasts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.