Rare grey whale sighting caught on camera

More
Boaters caught a glimpse of the grey whale in the Bay of Naples.
1:52 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare grey whale sighting caught on camera
Yeah and yeah. Yeah it's a wow this is yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I think you. You'll hear desirable crumbled. I. I. Even look at. Yeah. They believe in the truth there is anything. Or. I. And it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"Boaters caught a glimpse of the grey whale in the Bay of Naples.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77217744","title":"Rare grey whale sighting caught on camera","url":"/International/video/rare-grey-whale-sighting-caught-camera-77217744"}