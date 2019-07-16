Son of a priest questioned in Suzanne Eaton murder

More
Greek police are questioning a suspect in the murder of the American biologist who was found dead in an abandoned World War II bunker last week.
0:41 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Son of a priest questioned in Suzanne Eaton murder
New details this morning an American scientist's murder inquiries he's in his body was found last Sunday in a World War II storage site in Crete. A 27 year old Greek man has told police he intentionally. Hit her with his car. He's not been formally arrested police are waiting for Eaton autopsy reports. Results. A deadly explosion that obliterated Al hall near Los Angeles is being blamed on a ghastly. A gas company worker was killed and fifteen other people including three firefighters were injured by app blast in Merck Marietta. Investigators say the leak was caused by a private contractor digging at the house started working before checking for gas finds a lots of damage there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Greek police are questioning a suspect in the murder of the American biologist who was found dead in an abandoned World War II bunker last week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64360736","title":"Son of a priest questioned in Suzanne Eaton murder","url":"/International/video/son-priest-questioned-suzanne-eaton-murder-64360736"}