Transcript for Son of a priest questioned in Suzanne Eaton murder

New details this morning an American scientist's murder inquiries he's in his body was found last Sunday in a World War II storage site in Crete. A 27 year old Greek man has told police he intentionally. Hit her with his car. He's not been formally arrested police are waiting for Eaton autopsy reports. Results. A deadly explosion that obliterated Al hall near Los Angeles is being blamed on a ghastly. A gas company worker was killed and fifteen other people including three firefighters were injured by app blast in Merck Marietta. Investigators say the leak was caused by a private contractor digging at the house started working before checking for gas finds a lots of damage there.

