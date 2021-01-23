Transcript for Amid the pandemic, fashion statements made an impact on Inauguration Day

Reporter: With the usual pomp of inauguration scaled back this year, fashion seemed to grab the spotlight in the nation's capital. From vice president kamala Harris' bold choice of purple by Christopher John Roberts, to Michelle Obama's show-stopping monochromatic Sergio Hudson ensemble, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden's sparkly blue Markarian coat, eyes were glued not just to the administration but its look, too. Vice president Harris deciding that she was going to wear black designers for the inauguration was obviously a very conscious decision, and it was one that automatically elevates those designers in the public imagination. Reporter: It was a day packed with symbolism and intention, from the red, white, and blue of the performers, to that gilded dove, to the vp's nieces in cheetah print coats in honor of their aunty. And 22-year-old national poet lawyer yet, in gold earrings gifted to her by Oprah, who gifted earringings to another poet in 1993. Harris attended the covid memorial at the national mall in a camo casual coat by gene Raymond, son of Haitian immigrants who hails from new York. For me, what was so really special was everybody's nod to American fashion. This new generation of black designers who have been blazing a trail. It was really special for kamala to sort of show her support and also show that she, you know -- she sees that change. Reporter: Also from New York, the first lady's quiet evening look, crafted in the city's struggling garment district by urguayen immigrant Gabriela Hurst, an embroidery of flowers representing all 50 states. This is what we are, a nation of immigrants. We tend to see established names at the inauguration, and I think it was really wonderful for Dr. Jill Biden to choose a new name, a sort of up-and-coming name on the scene. This is a moment when not only is it an entire country watching, but the world is watching. Reporter: 36-year-old Sergio Hudson, the creator of two inaugural looks, including Harris' sleek evening ensemble, the moment was about ushering in a new era of emerging designers. To be a young black designer and to have your designs on the world stage like that yesterday, not once but twice, what was that like? To be honest with you, it was -- a relief. And I feel like by vice president Harris wearing three black designers, yet you can't carry a black designer. Yes, you can pay a substantial amount of money for a black designer's clothing. Reporter: Hudson is no strategier to the spotlight. A native of North Carolina, he's been making a name for himself over the years, dressing celebrities like Beyonce, Amal Clooney, Kendall Jenner, Issa Rae. You've dressed a lot of notable women. Now people know your name, Sergio Hudson. Has the phone been ringing off the hook? Yes, my phone is ringing off the hook, and I'm not keeping up with it. Reporter: Keeping up with the buzz generated by former first lady Michelle Obama, who shook up social media in that merlot-colored ensemble. It was the moment we've been waiting for. Because a lot of -- people think if you just dress celebrities, it translates to success for your business. But that's not the truth. It's dressing the right celebrity at the right time at the right events. Reporter: But it wasn't just the glitz that grabbed the attention. Just ask the accidental fashionista, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Those handmade mittens which launched a thousand memes, a rewear from the campaign trail, knitted with love by Vermont second grade teacher Jen Ellis. Just like those hand warmers, another accessory causing a stir, the $2,000 footwear worn by the husband of vp Harris' niece, meena. So many moments, so many dreams realized. Especially Sergio Hudson, who's hopeful this moment of history leads to lasting change in the design world. I have daughters, black daughters. And I just thought about them in that moment. Like wow, like now my niece and my daughters will have someone to look to and say, she broke the glass ceiling. It's the honor of my career so

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.